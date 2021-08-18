Property Owners Face Overdue Fire Mitigation Fees in Riverside County

Riverside County property owners who failed to reduce fire hazards around their homes in 2020, may face an additional fee on their tax bills this year. A public hearing to decide whether or not to allow the Riverside County Fire Department to attach overdue fees to tax bills will happen September 21.

These charges went to the 567 property owners in the county that still owe a total of $289,953 to the county’s fire hazard reduction program.

Officials say these property owners were among those given orders to remove weeds and other potential fire hazards around their property. When no action was taken, landscaping contractors were sent in to clear away the excess foliage.

The property owners were then billed to recover the costs. The bills range from $384 to $3,454 per property.

Property owners with overdue bills will have a chance to challenge the charges and ask for financial relief at the board of supervisors meeting on September 21.