Two Riverside County Supervisors Out of Quarantine After COVID Exposure

Riverside County Board of Supervisors Chuck Washington and Kevin Jeffries were both out of quarantine Tuesday, after being exposed to someone with COVID-19. Both men went into quarantine last week as a precaution, and have now tested negative for the virus.

Supervisor Karen Spiegel also went into quarantine, but according to the City News Service, her office did not respond to an email about her status. There’s been no news on if Supervisors Manuel Perez or Jeff Hewitt were also exposed.

The Board of Supervisors IT support team went into quarantine after someone who works at the County Administrative Center in downtown Riverside tested positive last week. That center is still open for business.

