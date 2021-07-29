Memorial Service and Run Will Honor Riverside County's Fallen Officers

The five Riverside County peace officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020, will be honored during a downtown Riverside ceremony and run this weekend.

The public is invited to join county law enforcement agencies and surviving family members on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the “Safe in His Arms” statue located at 4102 Orange Street in Riverside.

Among the key note speakers with be Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

The ceremonial run will start at 8:00 am. It will be led by members of the County Sheriff’s Department and have a law enforcement escort. Registration is not required to participate.

According to a release, the event will honor the following officers: Sergeant Steve Licon and Officer Andre Moye, Jr. of the California Highway Patrol were killed in the line of duty in 2019. Deputy Terrell Young and Sergeant Harry Cohen of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, along with Deputy Probation Officer Julio Beltran of the Riverside County Probation Department, died in the line of duty last year in 2020. Riverside County Constable Leroy Tripp’s line of duty death in 1916 will also receive its formal honor as all six of these Fallen Peace Officers’ names will be permanently etched on the “Safe in His Arms” memorial statue.