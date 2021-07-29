Ford Creates A Fragrance That Smells Like Gasoline

© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Published July 29, 2021 at 2:48 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the downside of electric cars. They're very quiet. They're very slowly getting less pricey and charging stations are growing more common. But when you drive one, you must do without the smell of gasoline, one of the more evocative scents of the road. So Ford is selling a fragrance, which they call Mach-Eau - E-A-U - like eau de toilette. The carmaker says gasoline ranked more popular than the smell of wine and cheese.

