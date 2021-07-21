Riv. Mayor Lock Dawson Discusses Passage of AB 331 with Gov. Newsom and other CA Mayors

The events took place in Long Beach, with the primary topic being Governor Newsom signing Assembly Bill 331.

The bill, being called the Organized Theft Bill, will re-enact the crime of organized retail theft and continue the operation of the California Highway Patrol Property Crimes Task Force until January 1st, 2026.

CHP Commissioner, Amanda Ray, spoke at the event and said, “The CHP remains committed to identifying geographical regions that are experiencing these thefts and these high property crimes. And we’re also committed to continuing to work with our partners so that we can put a dent into this problem."

According to 2020 information released by the National Retail Federation, on average, retail crime costs retailers more than $700,000 per $1 billion in sales.

Riverside Mayor, Patricia Lock Dawson, spoke at the press conference, saying, “Riverside stands in support of implementing these programs and this legislation, to prevent violent crimes in our community, in AB 331. This legislation will continue to make a difference in Riverside.”

If you ever want to report retail theft, you can email the CHP at ReportRetailTheft@chp.ca.gov, with CHP currently working on building a website-based tip-line.

