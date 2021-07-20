$65 Million Railroad Project Approved by Riverside County Board of Supervisors

On July 20th, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a Railroad Grade Separation Project.

The project will separate the railroad grade from the road at the intersection of Jurupa Road and Van Buren Boulevard in Jurupa Valley.

County of Riverside / Transportation Department Diagram of planned construction.

The contract is worth almost $65 Million, with three-quarters of the cost being funded by the state and the remaining costs being from local funds.

According to a statement released by the County Transportation and Land Management Agency, the project's goal is to “Provide uninterrupted and efficient access for motorists, residents, businesses, pedestrians, and emergency vehicles in the area.”

The project is set to begin at the end of summer and is expected to take two years.

