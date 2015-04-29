Pacquiao Beats Mayweather In Fight For Marketing Dollars

The championship fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao is a long-anticipated boxing match. On Saturday, the fighters will face off to split a prize estimated at $200 million.

Mayweather – the world’s highest-paid athlete – may favored to win, but Pacquiao, who is also congressman in the Philippines, has dominated the battle for marketing and endorsements.

Here & Now’s media analyst John Carroll joins host Robin Young to talk about marketing the match and Pacquiao’s endorsement deals. He also discusses Bud Light’s recent labeling misstep.

Guest

John Carroll, Here & Now media analyst and professor of mass communications at Boston University. His blog is “Campaign Outsider” and he tweets @johncarroll_bu.

