Pacquiao Beats Mayweather In Fight For Marketing Dollars

Published April 29, 2015 at 9:33 AM PDT
In this March 11, 2015, photo, boxers Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, pose for photos after a news conference in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
The championship fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao is a long-anticipated boxing match. On Saturday, the fighters will face off to split a prize estimated at $200 million.

Mayweather – the world’s highest-paid athlete – may favored to win, but Pacquiao, who is also congressman in the Philippines, has dominated the battle for marketing and endorsements.

Here & Now’s media analyst John Carroll joins host Robin Young to talk about marketing the match and Pacquiao’s endorsement deals. He also discusses Bud Light’s recent labeling misstep.

