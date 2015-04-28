© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Remote Villages In Nepal Wait For Aid

Published April 28, 2015 at 9:33 AM PDT
A mother injured in Saturday's massive earthquake carries her newborn child as she arrives by helicopter from the heavily-damaged Ranachour village at a landing zone in the town of Gorkha, Nepal, Tuesday, April 28, 2015. Helicopters crisscrossed the skies above the high mountains of Gorkha district on Tuesday near the epicenter of the weekend earthquake, ferrying the injured to clinics, and taking emergency supplies back to remote villages devastated by the disaster. (Wally Santana/AP)
The official death toll has risen to more than 5,000 after Saturday’s earthquake, the worst there in 80 years. Humanitarian aid has started to reach the capital, Kathmandu, but some of the worst-hit villages are very remote and extremely hard to access.

Jeffrey, Shannon, director of programs for Mercy Corps in Nepal, spoke with Here & Now’s Robin Young about bringing aid to the country.

How To Help

The following groups are on the ground in Nepal and offer instructions on how to help:

