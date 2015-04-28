Remote Villages In Nepal Wait For Aid

The official death toll has risen to more than 5,000 after Saturday’s earthquake, the worst there in 80 years. Humanitarian aid has started to reach the capital, Kathmandu, but some of the worst-hit villages are very remote and extremely hard to access.

Jeffrey, Shannon, director of programs for Mercy Corps in Nepal, spoke with Here & Now’s Robin Young about bringing aid to the country.

