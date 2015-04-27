Transgender Scholar Reacts To Bruce Jenner Interview

“For all intents and purposes, I am a woman.”

Bruce Jenner announced he is transgender on a late night interview with Diane Sawyer. (Here & Now is honoring his request to media to use the male pronoun).

16.9 million people tuned in, but will this help or hurt the cause of transgender individuals worldwide?

Jennifer Finney Boylan, a noted English professor who is also transgender, shares her thoughts and reaction with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Jennifer Finney Boylan, Anna Quindlen writer in residence and professor of English at Barnard College.

