© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Transgender Scholar Reacts To Bruce Jenner Interview

Published April 27, 2015 at 10:52 AM PDT
In this Sept. 11, 2013 file photo, former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner arrives at the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners, in New York. In an interview with ABC 's Diane Sawyer, Jenner announced that she identifies as a woman. (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)
In this Sept. 11, 2013 file photo, former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner arrives at the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners, in New York. In an interview with ABC 's Diane Sawyer, Jenner announced that she identifies as a woman. (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

“For all intents and purposes, I am a woman.”

Bruce Jenner announced he is transgender on a late night interview with Diane Sawyer. (Here & Now is honoring his request to media to use the male pronoun).

16.9 million people tuned in, but will this help or hurt the cause of transgender individuals worldwide?

Jennifer Finney Boylan, a noted English professor who is also transgender, shares her thoughts and reaction with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.