McDonald's To Try Out All-Day Breakfast

You soon may be able to have an Egg McMuffin at 3 p.m. if McDonald’s new experiment is successful. The world’s largest restaurant chain is rolling out all-day breakfast at some of its locations in California, beginning in April.

Sam Oches, editor of QSR magazine, tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that McDonald’s is responding to consumer demand, and the move could be lucrative for the company.

Guest

Sam Oches, editor of QSR magazine. He tweets @SamQSR.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.