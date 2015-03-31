© 2021 91.9 KVCR

McDonald's To Try Out All-Day Breakfast

Published March 31, 2015 at 9:33 AM PDT
Nutritional information is printed on the wrapper of a McDonald's Egg McMuffin October 1, 2008 in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
You soon may be able to have an Egg McMuffin at 3 p.m. if McDonald’s new experiment is successful. The world’s largest restaurant chain is rolling out all-day breakfast at some of its locations in California, beginning in April.

Sam Oches, editor of QSR magazine, tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that McDonald’s is responding to consumer demand, and the move could be lucrative for the company.

  • Sam Oches, editor of QSR magazine. He tweets @SamQSR.

