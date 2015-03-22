Twin Shadow Meets His Muse At The Cemetery Gates

Twin Shadow's third album, Eclipse, is guided by razor-sharp lyrics and swings from hazy murmurs to explosions of synths and energy. That's a bit ironic considering where it was recorded: inside a chapel at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, which frontman George Lewis, Jr. says appealed to him as "the quietest place to record, 24 hours a day, and we would upset no one."

Things weren't quite as quiet in Lewis' personal life during that time: He says he spent the end of the recording process admiring one of his parents' resolve while the other was struggling with bipolar disorder. He spoke about that and more with NPR's Rachel Martin; hear more of their conversation at the audio link.

