South Florida Teacher Accused Of Hate Speech

Parents of a high school student in South Florida are demanding the school district fire a teacher who they say called their son derogatory names.

The teacher reportedly admitted to the remarks in a meeting with the school’s principal, and now the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is calling the teacher’s actions hate speech.

Disciplinary action is expected to take place at tomorrow’s school board meeting.

The student’s father, Youssef Wardani, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the accusations and the action that is being taken.

Guest

Youssef Wardani, father of a high school student who says his teacher called him derogatory names.

