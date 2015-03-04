Bon Bon Jovi, Piggy Izalea, Pork Floyd: Fun With Foodie Band Names
pork floyd #foodiebandnames pic.twitter.com/H4cId6JPJT— Baconeers (@baconeers) March 4, 2015
We here at The Salt can't resist a good pun, so we couldn't help but chuckle at a #FoodieBandNames hashtag that began playing out among the foodie Twitterverse on Tuesday.
It all started when Zagat called for people to tweet their favorite mashups of foods and bands.
Let's see your best #FoodieBandNames! We'll start with Bone Broth Thugs-n-Harmony.— Zagat (@Zagat) March 3, 2015
With a little time to marinate, the tweets only improved.
#FoodieBandNames Motley Crudite— Koehler Winery (@KoehlerWines) March 3, 2015
What about Bon Bon Jovi? #FoodieBandNames @BonJovi pic.twitter.com/cQVjivGWuJ— Beyond Retro (@beyondretrouk) March 4, 2015
The Food Pornographers #FoodieBandNames— Vapo Rob (@Vapo_Rob) March 3, 2015
#FoodieBandNames Bread Zeppelin pic.twitter.com/Fb0672WMj4— hmv (@hmvtweets) March 4, 2015
Nine Inch Kales #FoodieBandNames— Patty Lee (@leepatty) March 3, 2015
Dave Cashews Band #FoodieBandNames— Hailley. (@Hailleyfanclub) March 3, 2015
Cue the inevitable Ariana Grande coffee humor...
Ariana Grande Decaf Vanilla Latte Extra Hot No Whip To Go #FoodieBandNames pic.twitter.com/Nb76pxr1BB— MetroLyrics (@MetroLyrics) March 3, 2015
Mackles'mores #FoodieBandNames— Miguel Trejo (@MTrejo1997) March 3, 2015
The Notorious P.I.G. #FoodieBandNames— Kelly Dobkin (@kellydobkin) March 3, 2015
Piggy Izalea #FoodieBandNames— Patty Lee (@leepatty) March 3, 2015
Modest Mousse #FoodieBandNames @zagat— Brooke Lestock (@BrookeLestock) March 3, 2015
Pho Fighters #FoodieBandNames— Zagat Chicago (@ZagatChicago) March 3, 2015
And this blogger's favorite:
FLana Del Rey #FoodieBandNames @Zagat pic.twitter.com/KbfCDinGSZ— Jamie Tredwell (@jtredwell1) March 3, 2015
Our friends at NPR Music also weighed in. Producer Lars Gotrich offered up his picks, including:
Red Velvet Underground— Will Hermes (@WilliamHermes) March 4, 2015
Husker Du Monde
FKA Twig Tea#FoodieBandNames
We're also partial to this one, seeing as how the guys from Death Cab for Cutie stopped by this afternoon for a Tiny Desk Concert. Alas, no Cabernet was consumed.
Death Cabernet for Cutie. #FoodieBandNames— Travis Mitchell (@travisjmitchell) March 3, 2015