New Mix: Sufjan Stevens, Alabama Shakes, JEFF The Brotherhood, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published February 17, 2015 at 8:10 AM PST
Clockwise from upper left: Sufjan Stevens, JEFF The Brotherhood, Alabama Shakes, Waxahatchee
This week on All Songs Considered we reflect on age and time, how we make sense of the world as we all grow older, and how it all ties in to the artist who opens this week's show: Sufjan Stevens. Stevens has been busy with numerous projects since releasing his insane masterpiece, The Age Of Adz, in 2010. But he's back with his first official studio album since then, the lovely and intimate Carrie & Lowell. We've got the first single from the album, "No Shade In The Shadow Of The Cross."

Also on the program: JEFF The Brotherhood teams up with Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson for some red blooded rock and roll, The Alabama Shakes get amped up and explore new sonic territory and we premiere a new electrified cut from Waxahatchee. Plus: the shape-shifting and utterly infectious sounds of Happyness and British poet/rapper Kate Tempest.

But first, Robin sneaks in a song from what he calls the gold standard of American musicals, The Sound of Music. The film version of the musical is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a remastered edition of the soundtrack.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
