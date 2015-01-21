© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Is Your Online Password On The Worst-Password List?

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published January 21, 2015 at 8:54 AM PST
That's the worst password, according to SplashData. It's probably also a bad idea to leave it on your keyboard.
Over the years, NPR has done many stories on Internet passwords and how to come up with a secure one.

You'd think we'd have learned how to craft a secure password by now. Turns out not so much.

SplashData, an Internet security services firm, has released its annual list of the 25 worst Internet passwords.

Here are the top five:

  • 123456 (Unchanged from 2013)

  • password (Unchanged)

  • 12345 (Up 17)

  • 12345678 (Down 1)

  • qwerty (Down 1)

    • New on the list this year are "baseball," "access," "master," "Michael," "superman," "696969" and "batman." The report, the fourth by SpashData, was compiled from more than 3 million passwords leaked during 2014.

    (All this must mean batman12345 is OK!)

    And, to add to NPR's stories about how to come up with a secure password, we'll add SplashData's tips:

    "Use passwords of eight characters or more with mixed types of characters.


    "Avoid using the same username/password combination for multiple websites.

    "Use a password manager ... to organize and protect passwords, generate random passwords and automatically log into websites."

    Krishnadev Calamur
    Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
