Study: Running May Help Keep You Young

Published January 12, 2015 at 9:35 AM PST

It’s January 12th. How’s that New Year’s resolution going? Many people make resolutions to get in better shape. And if you took up running to do that, there’s evidence that you made the right choice.

A new study by researchers at the University of Colorado-Boulder finds that running not only keeps you healthy, it can also keep you young. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, John Daley of Colorado Public Radio explains.

  Read more on this story via Colorado Public Radio

  John Daley, health reporter for Colorado Public Radio. He tweets @CODaleyNews.

