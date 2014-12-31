A Cure For The Common Hangover, Found On The Stove

On New Year's Day, there's one comfort food that could be your magical hangover remedy, according to chef Anthony Lamas.

"If you're cold, you're hung over, you've had a long night, posole is that Latino cure for you in a bowl," he says.

That's right — don't head to the medicine cabinet, head directly to the stove and a simmering pot of posole, a traditional hominy stew from Mexico, says Lamas, the owner of the restaurant Seviche in Louisville, Ky.

Posole, he says, is usually made on a Saturday night and eaten on a Sunday — but it's also perfect for New Year's Day.

He learned to make this stew from his mother, who often served it right after a big party. "As long as I remember, it's what they ate when everyone was hung over. You know, 'It's time for a bowl of posole to get me right,' " he says.

He calls the stew comfort food with a little spice to it. "It makes you feel good, you sweat a little bit from the chilies; [it] gets all those impurities out," he says.

Lamas shared his recipe for All Things Considered's Found Recipes series but says posole is infinitely customizable. Most versions have cabbage, onions, lime and cilantro — but Lamas says you can also add a variety of toppings, including crackers, cheese, radishes or warm tortillas.

Recipe: Pork Posole

Makes 8 to 10 portions

5 pounds fresh hominy or one #10 can (approximately 13 cups) high-quality canned hominy (Lamas recommends Juanita's Brand)

2.5 pounds tomatillos

1 #10 can (approximately 6 pounds, 6 ounces) whole peeled tomatoes

1 1/2 gallons chicken stock

2 ounces crushed red pepper flakes

4 bay leaves

2 ounces dried oregano

2 ounces epazote (an herb, available at Latino groceries)

2 ounces kosher salt

3 ounces ground achiote

2 ounces fresh-cracked black pepper

2 Spanish onions, diced

3 ounces chopped fresh garlic

Juice of 3 limes

1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

3 pounds pork shoulder or pork butt

Rub pork butt with 1 ounce achiote, 1 ounce garlic, juice of 1 lime, salt and pepper and 1 ounce of olive oil. Roast at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes and then remove from oven.

Add 1/2 gallon chicken stock, cover and put back in the oven at 250 degrees for 6 hours until fork-tender (this step can be done ahead of time). Use two forks to pull pork into chunks — not shredded, but broken into bite-size pieces. Reserve pan juices.

Boil hominy in salted water until tender, then drain. If using canned hominy, drain and rinse. Peel and dice the tomatillos.

In a large stockpot, saute the onions and tomatillos in 2 ounces oil for 3 minutes until softened, then add the remaining garlic.

In a separate bowl, mash the whole peeled tomatoes. Add tomatoes to the onion mixture, and add remaining ingredients to pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer. Simmer for 30 minutes, then turn off the heat. Add the pork and reserved juices to the pot of broth.

This soup can be made up to five days ahead of time and refrigerated.

Serve with warm tortillas, chopped cabbage, diced raw onion, lime wedges and fresh cilantro.

Recipe courtesy of Anthony Lamas

