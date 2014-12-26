© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

5 Ways To Prevent A Personal Cyber Attack

Published December 26, 2014 at 10:06 AM PST
Movie goers wait in line for the 4:00 pm showing of Sony Pictures' "The Interview" at the Plaza Theatre on, Christmas Day, December 25, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. Sony hackers have been releasing stolen information and threatened attacks on theaters that screened the film. (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Movie goers wait in line for the 4:00 pm showing of Sony Pictures' "The Interview" at the Plaza Theatre on, Christmas Day, December 25, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. Sony hackers have been releasing stolen information and threatened attacks on theaters that screened the film. (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Microsoft’s Xbox Live and Sony’s Playstation online gaming networks were shut down for Christmas in an apparent attack claimed to have been executed by the hacking group “Lizard Squad.”

Many were without the ability to power up their new games or stream movies, including the Sony Pictures comedy “The Interview,” which is at the center of a different hacking attack for its portrayal of the assassination of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.

So, with all of this top-level corporate and governmental cyber drama, Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson asked cyber security expert Cynthia Dion-Schwarz what this means for personal cyber safety.

Dion-Schwarz’s 5 Tips for Protecting Yourself Online

1. Use “strong” passwords: A long strings of random characters, with a mixture of letters and numbers that are different for every website, but especially for sensitive banking sites, for example, LeTters @nd N^m6ers. Since it is so hard to remember all those passwords, consider using a free password manager such as LastPass or find others here.

2. Use a firewall and virus checker for your computers: There are several good free or low-cost packages. You can find recommended by reputable organizations such as PCWorld Magazine or Consumer Reports.

3. Make sure your home wireless network requires a strong password: But also consider registering your devices with your router to disallow rogue devices from joining your home network. See your router’s owner’s manual for how to do this.

4. Consider using privacy protecting technologies when surfing the Web: You can use non-tracking search engines such as DuckDuckGo and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) that are available for free or at low cost.

5. Be aware of your surroundings: Avoid shady sites that can download malware; do not click links in your emails but rather navigate to the site instead using a search engine. And make sure to use a credit card for online transactions that guarantees zero liability.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.