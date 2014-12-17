Drone On Your Christmas List? Here Are A Few Things You Should Know.

With Hanukkah upon us and just eight shopping days left before Christmas, drones are emerging as an increasingly popular big-ticket gift item this year.

If you’ve been toying with the idea of getting someone a drone for Christmas (or asking for one yourself), where to begin? What’s out there? And what rules do you need to know if you pull one out of a box this holiday season?

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Slate writer Seth Stevenson, who recently tried out a bunch of drones to find out which one would make the best gift.

Guest

Seth Stevenson, contributor to Slate. He tweets @stevensonseth.

