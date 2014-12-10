DJ Sessions: The SoundCloud Generation

In this installment of DJ Sessions, KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss a number of artists, including Tom Misch & Carmody, who fall into what he calls “the SoundCloud generation.”



Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Songs from This Segment

Theophilus London, “Water Me” (feat. Leon Ware).

Tom Misch & Carmody, “So Close”

Antonio Sanchez, “The Anxious Battle for Sanity”

Ibeyi, “River”

Guest

Anthony Valadez, DJ for KCRW. He tweets @anthonyvaladez.

