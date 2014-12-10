© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

DJ Sessions: The SoundCloud Generation

Published December 10, 2014 at 9:50 AM PST

In this installment of DJ Sessions, KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss a number of artists, including Tom Misch & Carmody, who fall into what he calls “the SoundCloud generation.”


Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Songs from This Segment

Theophilus London, “Water Me” (feat. Leon Ware).

[Youtube]

Tom Misch & Carmody, “So Close”

Antonio Sanchez, “The Anxious Battle for Sanity”

[Youtube]

Ibeyi, “River”

[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/
/