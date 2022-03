Avenue Montaigne is a "boulevard comedy" — a breezy romp with sophisticated characters — that's actually about a boulevard. The locale is an elegant block in Paris where, on one hectic weekend, culture mavens suffer a variety of meltdowns. The film was written and directed by Daniele Thompson, who three decades ago wrote the romantic comedy Cousin Cousine.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.