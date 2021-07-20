wildfire victims and survivors

-
Powerful storms are dumping rain all over the state this week. It's a nerve-wracking time for people living near the burn areas of the Holy Fire, which…
PG&E's bankruptcy continues to spur questions on how the path forward will affect California's electricity distriution, customers, and wildfire victims.…
A small number of Americans have figured out a way to do what seems impossible these days: live without a bank account. But disasters, like November's…
Thousands of people who escaped the Camp Fire that destroyed Paradise last month didn't just lose their homes. They may have lost their vehicles, their…
Even though large wildfires have become common in California, they are still taking many by surprise. They are often deadly, like the Camp Fire that…
Some homeowners who lost everything in Calfiornia's wildifres may soon get money faster than they normally would from theri insurnace policies. Capital…
Local first responders and other Inland public safety officials gathered to pay their respects as the remains of an Inland Empire firefighter arrived in…
The recent Valley fire -- north of Napa -- scorched more than 75,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,300 homes. Thousands of people were displaced. Imagine…
Hundreds of Californians whose properties have been damaged or destroyed by this summer's wildfires must now work with insurance companies to rebuild…