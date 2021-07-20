Search Query
Show Search
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVCR
All Streams
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
water supply
Local Environment
Study: California's Mountain Snowpack Could Shrink By Half In 40 Years
Ezra David Romero
,
Californi relies on the snowpack for nearly a third of its water supply. But as Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero rfeports, it's predicted to…
Listen
•
1:00