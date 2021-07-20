-
California has a 100-year-old system for managing who gets to take water from rivers and streams. As Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports, that system…
California water regulators are taking steps to stop illegal water diversions by irrigation districts with some of the oldest water rights. As Capital…
For the first time in nearly 40 years, California regulators have ordered some of the oldest water rights holders to stop diverting water from rivers and…
California's system of water rights is coming under scrutiny as the state's drought gets worse. Last Thursday, Governor Jerry Brown indicate there may be…