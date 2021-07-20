-
Temporary water restrictions across California felt during the drought could become permanent. Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero reports.
January's heavy rains are erasing years of extreme drought in many areas of California, when it comes to the state's surface supplies of water. But, as…
In California and across the country today, clean water advocates are highlighting the need for investment in our water infrastructure by asking people to…
California water conservation continued to drop in February and the state narrowly missed the 25 percent mandatory goal ordered by Governor Jerry Brown…
Californians are now falling short of Governor Jerry Brown's mandate to cut water use by 25 percent. Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton reports.
President Obama;s budget proposal for 2017 is getting accolades from conservation groups concerned with the ongoing drought. They particularly like the…
10 new groundwater basins in California have been added to a list of more than 20 total groundwater basins around the state considered to be in "critical…
Aside from issuing the first non-conservation compliance fines to Redlands and three other urban water users, state regulators had praise for the vast…
It's been one years since California Governor Jerry Brown signed a landmark law to manage the state's groundwater. As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton…
If there's a villain in the devastating drought, many fingers point at the California farmer. It's true that Central Valley farms are pumping out…