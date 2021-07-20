Volkswagen emissions scandal

-
California will receive $66 million from Volkswagen to help reduce air pollution. Reporter Sally Schilling explains the funds are part of a second…
California air regulators are accusing another carmaker of building vehicles that pollute above legal limits, but not during emissions tests. The state…
Volkswagon has agreed to pay California $66 million for the remaining 15-thousand vehicles caught in the company's emission cheating scandal. Capital…
Diesel Volkswagen owners across California will soon begin choosing whether to get rid of their cars, or bring them in for repairs. A federal judge in San…
Volkswagen will spend more than $2 billion in California, under a settlement for selling cars that evade federal and state emissions tests. Capital Public…
California regulators say they've found another 16-hundred Volkswagen vehicles designed to evade emissions tests. That's in addition to the half-million…