© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
UCR Center for Sustainable Suburban Development
Government
Former Mayor Ron Loveridge Calls For Return To Civility At Riverside City Hall
Ken Vincent
,
As part of our periodic "State Of The Cities" series, KVCR's Ken Vincent has the last of a 3-part conversation with former Riverside Mayor Ron Loveridge…
Listen
•
6:17