© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Search Query
Local Arts
9/16/20 - Palm Springs International Comedy Festival, Actor Jason Ritter, Wipeout
This edition of KVC-Arts begins with Lillian Vasquez in conversation with Jason Ritter, son of John Ritter and grandson of TEX Ritter. He’ll be talking a…
Listen
•
48:19