US tariffs on Mexico to be put on hold for month
President Trump wants to impose sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China. NPR's Steve Inskeep spoke with two economists who unpack the repercussions for American businesses, consumers and the U.S. economy.
The White House says fentanyl smuggled to the U.S. justifies tariffs against Canada, China and Mexico. But fentanyl deaths and smuggling have been dropping fast — and Canada plays almost no role.
President Trump renewed his threat to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada as early as this weekend. The move could raise prices on everything from gasoline to guacamole.