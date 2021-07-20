Stephon Clark shooting

-
The family of Stephon Clark spent the one-year anniversary of his death commemorating him with music and calls for justice. Capital Public Radio's Sammy…
The California Attorney General has come to the same conclusion as the Sacramento District Attorney. No charges will be filed against the officers who…
A small protest in East Sacramento last night (Monday) grew into a much larger event involving about 100 riot police and 84 arrests. The protest was in…
After police officers fatally shot vandalism suspect Stephon Clark in his grandmother's back yard in Sacramento last year, large crowds of demonstrators…
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones recently claimed "paid protestors" took part in a demonstration for Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old unarmed black man…
California lawmakers are proposing to change when police can use deadly force. That's after the shooting last month in Sacramento of Stephon Clark, an…