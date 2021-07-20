state revenue

-
Even though a majority of Californians favor it, a push to extend higher state income taxes for the wealthy could face a tough fight at the ballot box, a…
California ended its fiscal year with a surge in revenues. Capital Public Radios's Katie Orr reports on the numbers released yesterday (Tuesday).
California's General Fund finances remained strong in March. Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports on new revenue numbers released late last week.
With the economy doing better than it has in years, the state of California is collecting a surplus of revenue. By law, most of the extra dollars must go…
California state government's up-to-now consistent revenue growth slowed a bit last month. Capitol Public Radio Network's Katie Orr reports.