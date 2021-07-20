senior issues

-
71% of California seniors own their homes. And, according to law enforcement, that has made them targets for predatory loans. As part of our statewide…
Amid California's record-shattering housing prices, the state's senior homeowners are sitting on gold mines. And it has made them marks for con artists.…
California has one of the highest percentages of seniors living in poverty in the United States, outranked only by Washngton, D.C. Escalating rent and…
Thousands of California elderly and disabled patients are not getting proper care at skilled nursing facilities in California, according to a new report…
This month, Medicare beneficiaries in Southern California will be receiving new Medicare cards. KVCR's Isel Cuapio spoke with Andrew Whitelock from the…