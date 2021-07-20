-
A federal judge in Sacramento has upheld California's law shielding immigrants in the country without legal documentation. Capital Public Radio's Ben…
-
A federal judge has denied a request by the Trump administration to blck California's "sanctuary state" law, which shields immigrants in the country…
-
At the White House yesterday, President Trump met with mayors, lawmakers, and law enforcement officials from more than a dozen California jurisdictions -…
-
Another Inland Empire city has formally voted to oppose California's 'sanctuary state' law. This time it's the city of Highland. KVCR's Benjamin Purper…
-
The Yucaipa City Council voted Monday to formally oppose SB 54, the bill establishing California as a sanctuary state. KVCR's Benjamin Purper has more.
-
The Beaumont City Council has narrowly voted to officially oppose the state's so-called "Sanctuary State" law. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
-
The final passage of California's much-discussed "sanctuary state" bill came after personally-heartfelt debate on both sides of the issue. Capital public…
-
California's law enforcement community is split on the "sanctuary state" bill agreement reached this week by Democratic Sente leader Kevin de Leon and…
-
The author of a bill that seeks to ban California law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal immigration authorities has reached agreement…
-
A bill to make California a "sanctuary state" is moving forward in the state Legislature, including a hearing before the Assembly Appropriations Committee…