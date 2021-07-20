Search Query
Show Search
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVCR
All Streams
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
San Manuel Pow Wow
Local News
San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Announces 2020 Pow Wow Cancellation
Megan Jamerson
,
Like so many annual events, California’s largest pow wow is facing cancellation this year due the COVID-19 pandemic. In an announcement by the San Manuel…
Listen
•
0:33