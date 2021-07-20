-
U.S. Representative Raul Ruiz of Coachella introduced a bill November 18 to increase federal investments in the Salton Sea, a region that continues to…
-
The California state budget included two big wins for projects related to the Salton Sea. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more.
-
Representative Raul Ruiz is calling for a congressional hearing on what he calls an “impending public health crisis at the Salton Sea.” Representative…
-
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside County supervisors Tuesday approved a four-month postponement of a meeting on a proposed tax district to pay for restoration…
-
COACHELLA (CNS) - One day after President Donald Trump signed aSouthwestern regional drought pact into law, a Coachella Valley water agencyannounced a…
-
MECCA (CNS) - A desert water agency was ``the elephant in the room'' Tuesday as representatives from seven states, along with several key district…
-
The Imperial Irrigation District says it is declining to sign a Southwestern-states water conservation pact until more than 400 million dollars in state…
-
Thousands of birds were discovered dead at the Salton Sea last month, raising new concerns about the lake's declining health. KVCR's Benjamin Purper has…
-
One of California's critical water sources, the Colorado River, is fast approaching a crisis. As we reported last week, the hope is that seven states on…
-
Thousands of migrating birds have died at the Salton Sea this month. Officials say they believe it is the result of an avian bacterial disease KVCR's Ken…