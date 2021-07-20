-
September 25 is California’s Native American Day and to celebrate, Riverside National Cemetery is breaking ground on the nation’s first major memorial to…
-
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A call went out today for volunteers to assist a nonprofit group in posting miniature American flags alongside the graves of…
-
Earlier this morning (Friday), scores of volunteers spread out across the more than 900-acre grounds of the Riverside National Cemetery to make sure that…
-
Annual Veteran's Day traditions will be taking place at Riverside National Cemetery and around the Inland Empire today. KVCR's Ken Vincent has more.CLICK…