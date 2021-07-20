public safety

-
A Southern California man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting arrows at passing vehicles. The Sun reported Saturday that San Bernardino County…
Menifee is the second fastest-growing city in Riverside County, and the seventh fastest-growing in the state – and now, it’s building its own police…
The Menifee City Council has voted to create its own police dpeartment, transitioning police services from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to…
"Poppypocalypse" Update: Agencies Prepare for Supersized `Super Bloom' Crowds in Lake Elsinore AgainLAKE ELSINORE (CNS) - Sunshine and rolling hills blanketed in eye- catching wildflowers are expected to draw major crowds to Lake Elsinore today…
A retired police officer who shot a suspected shoplifter in the neckat a Riverside home improvement store is under arrest. The shooting wasreported at…
Scores of police, firefighters and other first responders will be participating in a very realistic-looking active shooter drill tomorrow in Riverside.…
The inland community of La Verne experienced two small plane crashes in two days. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
Doctors already ask us how much we smoke and drink, our sex life, our diet. Should they also be asking about guns? It's a hotly-debated question, as…
The Inland Empire couple charged with abusing and torturing their children for years in their home in Perris is due in court today (Friday) in Riverside.…
Hundreds of buildings across the Inland Empire are vulnerable to extreme damage and danger to occupants in the event of a major earthquake. The analysis…