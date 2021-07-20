Search Query
Proposition 62
Politics and Elections
PolitiFact Check: Has Calif. Spent $5 Billion On Just 13 Death Row Executions?
California billionaire - and potential candidate for governor - Tom Steyer recently claimed the state has spent $ 5 Billion to put just 13 poeple to death…
