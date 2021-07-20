Search Query
Proposition 4
Local Health Care
California Ballot Proposition 4 Would Fund Modernizing Childrens' Hospitals
Some of California's sickest children are recovering in hospital beds that aren't seismically compliant, or need new medical equipment. In November, state…
