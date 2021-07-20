Search Query
Proposition 1
Politics and Elections
California Prop. 1 Would Sell Bonds To Fund Affordable Housing Projects For Veterans And Others
Proposition 1 is one of four bond initiatives on the November ballot in California. As Capital Public Radio's Randol White explins, it would approve $4…
0:51