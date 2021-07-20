Search Query
Prop 22
Local News
Proposition 22 Explainer: Why Gig Companies Have Spent $180M+ On It
Election season is in full swing, and California’s ballot is chock full of propositions. One measure would exempt gig companies from a law that makes it…
