Search Query
Show Search
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVCR
All Streams
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
prison inmate suicide
Local Public Safety
Why Is A State Prison In San Bernardino County Number 1 In Inmate Suicides?
Inmate suicides and suicide attempts are not being properly handled by California State Prisons, according to a report from the State Auditor. And a state…
Listen
•
1:29