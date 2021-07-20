-
California oil and gas regulators say better regulation could have prevented the massive Aliso Canyon gas leak near Porter Ranch. They testified before a…
-
Southern California could see as many as 14 blackout days this summer because of the faulty natural gas well at the Aliso Canyon storage field near the…
-
As that natural gas leak in the Los Angeles suburb of Porter Ranch continues spewing noxious fumes, some state lawmakers wonder if maybe it's time to…
-
An environmental group is warning that the United States has more than 400 natural gas storage facilities similar to the one leaking massive amounts of…