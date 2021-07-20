Search Query
Patton State Hospital
Local News
COVID-19 Outbreak At Patton State Hospital Prompts Disability Rights CA To Demand Patient Release
A worsening COVID-19 outbreak at Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino has prompted the nonprofit Disability Rights California to demand the hospital…
Listen
•
1:34