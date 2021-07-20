-
As of today (Wednesday), California doctors are required to check a statewide computer database before writing a prescriotion for an opioid or other…
From Shasta to San Diego, local governments are suing drugmakers for failing to protect consumers from opioid addiction. Capital Public Radio's Sammy…
President Trump declared a national opioid emergency last week, but California health leaders are already working full speed on the problem. Their latest…
Fighting opioid addiction in California is the goal of a new state bill. Capital Public Radio's Steve Milne reports.