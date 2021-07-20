Search Query
Show Search
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVCR
All Streams
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
Manzanita Fire
Local Public Safety
Manzanita Wildfire South Of Beaumont Still Growing At 5,000 Acres, 10 Percent Contained
Ken Vincent
,
The Manzanita Fire, a fast-growing wildfire that started yesterday along Highway 79 south of Beaumont, has burned 5000 acres, and is 10 percent contained.…
Listen
•
1:38