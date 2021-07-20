-
Loma Linda University Health has launched a new podcast called that seeks to share the stories and experiences of physicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.…
-
On Tuesday, Loma Linda University Health and the World Affairs Council of Inland Southern California held an informational event on coronavirus. Dr.…
-
Considering recent mass shootings in Pensacola, Santa Clarita, and other places, more and more people are saying it’s not a matter of if the next mass…
-
Today (Friday) is Go Red For Women Day, where people wear red to raise awareness about cardiovascualr disease in women. KVCR's Benjamin Purper speaks with…
-
Loma Linda University Health will host their annual "Healthy People in Healthy Communities" program beginning Monday, March 9. KVCR's Matt Guilhem filed…
-
BusinessLoma Linda University Health has received a million-dollar-plus grant from San Bernardino County to help improve health care access for disadvantaged…
-
BusinessAs ground was being broken on Loma Linda University Health's new San Bernardino campus, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announced it would…
-
BusinessLoma Linda University Health begins construction of a big, new, health care campus in downtown San Bernardino today. The facility is seen as a big…