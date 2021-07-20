Search Query
Show Search
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVCR
All Streams
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
LEED certification
Science
"Green" Buildings Reduce Some Emissions, But Not All
A new UC Berkeley study shows that so called "green" buildings do reduce a variety of greenhouse gas emissions, but don't yet fare so well in reducing one…
Listen
•
1:10