Dianne Feinstein will be stepping into her 27th year as California's U.S. Senator. As Capital Public Radio's Nadine Sebai explains, this race shows that…
Who will become California's next U.S. Senator? According to recent polls, Senator Dianne Feinstein, the 26-year Democratic incumbent, has a strong lead…
Senator Dianne Feinstein and her challenger in California's U.S. Senate race Kevin de Leon made questionable claims yesterday (Wednesday) during their…
For the first time since 2000, U. S. Senator Dianne Feinstein will face off with an opponent on the same stage. But there's a debate about whether the…
Delegates from the California Democratic Party over the weekend made no endorsement in the U.S. Senate race, even though state Senate leader Kevin de Leon…
Calif. State Senate Leader Kevin DeLeon On Why He's Running Against Fellow Democrat Dianne FeinsteinIn a segment aired this morning (Monday) in "The California Report," Los Angeles-area state Senator Kevin De Leon talks about why he's mounting a primary…