Search Query
Show Search
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVCR
All Streams
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
Jeff Denham
Politics and Elections
PolitiFact Check: Calif. GOP Congressman Makes False Claim That China Tampered With U.S. Elections
Congressman Jeff Denham claimed in a recent podcast interview that China has 'tampered' with U.S. elections 'quite a bit.' Capital Public Radio's…
Listen
•
1:46